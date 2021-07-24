Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued from now until 10 p.m. for most of West Michigan.

The watch has been issued for Newaygo, Muskegon, Montcalm, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.

⚠️A Severe Thunderstorm Watch ⚠️ has been issued from now until 10pm for our area. There isn't much on the radar now, but storms are expected to fire, organize and track south as the evening progresses. Some of these storms could produce damaging winds & heavy rain. #news8 pic.twitter.com/exktTFkwzJ — Ellen Bacca (@ellenbacca) July 24, 2021

