Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of West Michigan

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued from now until 10 p.m. for most of West Michigan.

The watch has been issued for Newaygo, Muskegon, Montcalm, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.

There isn’t much on the radar now, but storms are expected to fire, organize and track south as the evening progresses. Some of these storms could produce damaging winds & heavy rain.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

Weather Tools