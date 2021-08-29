Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northeastern Ionia County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for part of Ionia County.

The National Weather Service has issued a warning for northeastern Ionia County. It will last until 5 p.m.

Wind gusts of up to 60 MPH and hail is possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued Muskegon County, Oceana County, Newaygo County, Montcalm County and Mecosta County. The watch is in effect until 7 p.m.

The warnings for Muskegon County and parts of eastern Kent, northern Barry and western Ionia counties have expired.

