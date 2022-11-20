GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Impressive records have been set by last week’s bout of lake-effect snow in West Michigan.

While some snow fell on Wednesday and Sunday, the core of heavy snowfall was during a three-day stretch between Thursday and Saturday. The Wednesday through Sunday total at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport was 24.4 inches, with 23.3 inches falling between Thursday and Saturday.

A total of 7.6 inches fell on Thursday, Nov. 17, which broke the old daily snowfall record of 7.1 inches set back in 1989.

Another 7 inches fell at the airport on Friday, Nov. 18, shy of the 9.6 inch record from 2014.

The highest snowfall total for Grand Rapids came on Saturday, Nov. 19, in which 8.7 inches of snow was recorded. This smashed the old daily record of 4.3 inches in 1969.

So that’s two records: daily snowfall records for November 17 and 19, both broken. However, that’s only the beginning of fallen records.

The Nov. 17 through Nov. 19 stretch marked the first time that Grand Rapids ever recorded 7 or more inches of snow three days in a row. It was also the highest consecutive three-day total ever in November, and the third highest three-day total for any time of year.

With November’s monthly snowfall at 28.0 inches in Grand Rapids, it’s now the second-snowiest November ever recorded. To become the snowiest, more than three more inches of snow will need to fall before the end of the month, as the current record is 31.0 inches from 2014.