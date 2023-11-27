GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Widespread snow showers will continue across West Michigan Monday night into Tuesday, leading to some slick travel conditions.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Monday and carry until 11 a.m. Tuesday for Oceana, Allegan, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties.

Heavy, lake-effect snow bands continue to grow overnight and into Tuesday morning. Low visibility and slick travel will be likely after sunset. Areas along and west of US-131 will see the heaviest snow showers at first. Overnight, areas northwest and south of Grand Rapids will join in.

Areas south and northwest of Grand Rapids have the best chance of seeing several inches of accumulation. Some models indicate there may be pockets greater than 4 inches, especially in Kalamazoo and Oceana counties. The remainder of West Michigan will struggle to see higher accumulations, with totals between a trace and 2 inches.

Winds remain from the west Tuesday morning at 10mph to 20 mph, which could move a few snow bands further inland. Any areas that see several inches of snow will likely have a tricky morning commute, with cold overnight lows in the low 20s expected. Feels like temperatures will plummet into the single digits for areas north of Grand Rapids.

As is always the case with lake-effect, driving conditions can deteriorate in a matter of moments. Gusty winds may result in some blowing snow, too.

If this occurs, some school closings will be possible. Stay up-to-date with Blake’s school closing predictions online for the latest.

By Tuesday afternoon, mostly dry conditions return. Lingering flurries may remain paired with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures rebound quickly through the middle of the week, with highs Thursday up to near 40 degrees, which along with some sunshine should act to melt the snow.