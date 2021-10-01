Storm Team 8: September rewind and October preview

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In many ways, September was an extension of summer. Although we didn’t melt in 90 degree heat like 2017, nearly a third of the high temps were in the 80s.

Ultimately, the month was over two degrees warmer than average and 5.3 degrees warmer than September 2020.

Sunshine was the bright spot. During a time of year when sunshine averages begin to go down, that was not the case this September. West Michigan recorded a whopping 16 days with 90% or more sun and September was sunnier than June (59%) and July (62%).

Hope you were able to enjoy some of those sunny days as a typical October averages only 44%. That’s not the only stat that takes a dip. The shrinking daylight (we lose another 1 hour 24 minutes) leads to cooler overall average temperatures as well.

But it appears the warm temperatures from September will carry over more often than not into October, especially the first couple of weeks. This appears to me that a few more 70s are heading out way through mid-October.

The monthly outlook from the Climate Prediction Center hints at a similar warm look.

The precipitation outlook has the Great Lakes sandwiched between the projected wetter conditions to the west and drier to the east.

Hard to believe that meteorological winter is only a month away. Storm Team 8 is scouring the data working on improving from last year’s prediction. Stay tuned.