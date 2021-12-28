Ringing in 2022: West Michigan could see significant snow on New Year’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We are less than a week away from ringing in the new year and we could welcome it with some shovelable snow.

So far this season, each of the snowfall events that passed through West Michigan have not exceeded 3.5″ of snow. Everyone in the state is sitting with below average snowfall for the season. The storm headed towards the Great Lakes on Jan. 1 has the potential to drop the first significant snowfall so far.

Since this storm hasn’t even formed yet, and we are still several days out from the event, we want to be very clear about what we are certain of as of now and what could change.

Storm Certainties:

This storm will have the biggest impact through the day of Jan. 1, 2022.

Almost everyone should see snow.

This storm will deliver a big range in snow totals. Some will only see 2″. Others could see as much as 8″+.

This storm will move out by Sunday, Jan. 2.

Storm Uncertainties:

Exact track of the storm and, therefore, who will see the most snow.

When it comes to impact, the track of a storm can have a huge effect. Winter storms often leave a stripe of heaviest snow on their northern side, called the deformation zone. Confidence in exact snow total forecasts is low currently due to how inconsistent and different forecast models have been for this event.

For example, here is a comparison of two different forecast models for Saturday:



Our team takes things like model consistency and changeability into account when making our snowfall forecasts. We also take into account which models have performed best in the past, or in similar type storm events.

We will continue to keep you updated on how certain we are in the track, totals, timing and impacts as we approach Saturday.