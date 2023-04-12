GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A red flag warning for fire danger has been issued for most of West Michigan.

The red flag warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. in Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren counties. Strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures created the “critical fire weather conditions,” according to the National Weather Service.

Due to the high fire danger, open debris burning is not permitted in Mecosta, Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana counties. For an updated map on burn restrictions, go the Michigan Department of Natural Resource’s website.