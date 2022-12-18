GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The countdown to Christmas is on, and a powerful winter storm is becoming increasingly more likely for West Michigan and the entire Great Lakes later this week.

Travel impacts could be quite high as the storm is expected to roll through several states on one of the busiest travel times of the year.

While it is too far in the future to trust forecast models on how much snow will fall or where the storm will hit hardest, there are still several things forecasters at the National Weather Service and Storm Team 8 are becoming more certain about.

HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW

A large, powerful storm is likely going to roll through the Great Lakes several days before Christmas. This storm is looking stronger than usual, and more impactful than the winter systems we’ve seen so far this season.

One of the things that we are most confident on is the timing of the storm.

Since this storm system is so broad, it is likely some light impacts will begin to be felt in the area as early as late Wednesday. It is looking quite likely the time frame we could see the strongest impact from this storm is Thursday through Saturday. Christmas Eve could see us dealing with blowing snow. Things will begin to settle by Christmas Day with cold temperatures.

This could be the coldest Christmas we’ve seen in several years.

Travel impacts look quite likely. Storms of this magnitude often produce wind and snow that can shut down travel for more than a day across a large area.

HERE’S WHAT IS NOT YET SET IN STONE

The forecast track with this powerful storm is not yet set in stone. This means forecast totals should not be either. Below is a video comparison of two different possibilities for this storm’s track.

Since local impact is highly dependent on a storm’s forecast track, most trustworthy meteorologists will likely wait until two days before the storm to publish forecasts down to county level.

The storm hasn’t even formed yet. It will rapidly form and intensify in the Plains states starting Wednesday. Forecast track and impacts will become much more certain at that time.

Confidence is increasing that this system could have a high impact on West Michigan as well as surrounding states. Storms of this magnitude produce whopping amounts of snow and wind over a broad area. Bill’s Blog has an inside look at what meteorologist forecasters are saying at various National Weather Service offices across the region about this storm. Here in West Michigan, lake effect snow will likely prolong our impacts and increase the amount of snow we receive.

Stay with Storm Team 8 for clear and conscientious reporting before, during and after the storm.