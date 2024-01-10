GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An impactful winter storm looks increasingly likely to slam West Michigan Friday into Saturday. It is too soon to determine how much snow the storm will produce for the area, but it will bring powerful winds and blowing snow.

BOMB CYCLONE

The storm will spill off the Rocky Mountains Thursday night and take shape as a classic Colorado Low. From there, the storm will track quickly northeast into the Great Lakes while undergoing rare rapid intensification. The center of low pressure with the system may drop as low as 968 MB as it approaches Michigan. This storm could earn the title “Bomb Cyclone,” the name given to a rapidly intensifying storm that undergoes a pressure drop of 24 MB or more within 24 hours.

The storm is set to take aim at Michigan Friday into Saturday, and will likely be stronger than the one that rolled through Tuesday. Winds Friday night and Saturday morning are expected to be sustained at 20 mph, with gusts frequently registering in the 40 to 50 mph. range. Blowing snow is likely and could produce blizzard-like conditions.

There is a 50% to 80% chance of heavy snow in West Michigan from the storm. Systems of this size can easily produce over a foot of snow. The biggest puzzle piece to the forecast is how the storm will track across the Great Lakes.

Current forecast models paint a direct hit to West Michigan, but it’s important to remember storms like this can often track faster and pull east faster than expected. Still, there is a high chance for at least 6 inches of new snow and dangerous roads by Friday evening.

ARCTIC BLAST

Temperatures will plummet in the wake of the late-week storm. Highs will struggle to make it into the teens beginning Sunday and the deep freeze could hold for more than a week.

During the arctic blast, wind chills will frequently dip below zero. Some communities near the Indiana state line could see wind chills dip below -20 degrees at times.

Arctic air will also set the stage for several rounds of lake-effect snow. Most of the snowflakes will be small, meaning accumulations may be limited, but impacts could still be severe when factoring in blowing and drifting. Between the arctic air and lake-effect snow, school closings appear likely during this timeframe.