GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In its weekly update, the U.S. Drought Monitor identified portions of West Michigan as now being under “severe” drought.

This is the first time since 2021 that parts of West Michigan have been dry enough to fall into the “severe” category. The turn to drought has been fast. West Michigan began in 2023 with so much extra precipitation it went down as the wettest start on record. The flip to dry conditions began in April, but intensified in May. This June has been one of the driest on record so far.

Updated Drought Monitor as of June 22, 2023

The Drought Monitor takes into account more than a dozen factors to issue an official report. All of West Michigan is dry enough to have officially fallen into “moderate” drought. Areas experiencing moderate drought are said to have:

Some damage to crops or pastures

Streams, reservoirs, or wells are low

Voluntary water-use restrictions

Severe drought has been issued for all of Ionia County, portions of Kent County, southern Montcalm County and most of Barry County.

Crop or pasture losses are likely for areas under extreme drought. Water shortages are common and some water restrictions are typically imposed. Corn and soybean crops are the most common crops in West Michigan fields right now. Alfalfa crop is also suffering due to the dry conditions. Drought is speeding up strawberry harvest with a threat of berries going bad on the vine before they are able to be picked. In severe drought, even mature trees can be stressed instead of just plants or trees with shallow root systems.

An early look at rainfall amounts that could fall from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning

There is some hope in the forecast. A system moving in Sunday evening is expected to generate rain through early Tuesday. Projected amounts from the incoming system are coming in close to a half an inch, with some in West Michigan potentially receiving as much as a full inch of rain. Many in West Michigan are at least six inches drier than usual since April 1. Another system could bring another batch of rain July 1. Be sure to stay up to date with the forecast for the best indication of rain amounts and chances.