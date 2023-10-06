GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Peak colors have arrived across the Upper Peninsula, making this the ideal weekend to tour the far reaches of northern Michigan.

On average, there’s 70% color change, with most interior sections ranging from 70% to 100% color. There’s a bit of a lag along the shoreline and colors are not quite as vibrant as years past due to the recent heat and lack of rain.

Here’s a spectacular picture of some of the scenery that will greet you if you make that trek through the U.P. The picture blow is Silver Mountain located in the west-central U.P., between M-28 and M-38:

It’s still worth the tour up across northern lower Michigan with good splashes of color here and there, making it like a treasure hunt or pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. The best chance of finding that gold south of the bridge is around Kalkaska, Grayling, Gaylord and Lewiston areas. Northern lower Michigan will peak within the next couple of weeks.

If you do decide to travel north, the weather will be starkly different this weekend than the previous weekend. It will be the coolest weekend that we’ve experienced in months, with a breezy northwest wind accompanied with rain showers.

Here are expected weekend high temperatures:

It will be another two or three weeks before colors burst in their prime across central and southern lower Michigan, including the Grand Rapids area.