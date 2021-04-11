NWS: EF-0 tornado responsible for damage near GR

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Weather Service is attributing damage to several homes south of Grand Rapids Saturday to a small and weak tornado.

A Sunday release from the NWS rated it an EF-0, the lowest rating possible, with winds of between 70 and 80 mph.

According to a preliminary report, the twister was only on the ground for about a minute starting at 4:18 p.m. It spanned 65 yards in width and tracked northwest for about half a mile in the area of Eastern Avenue SE and 100th Street in Gaines Township.

It damaged between six and 12 homes in the Preservation Lakes subdivision. The damage was limited, with one home losing part of its roof, two others losing pieces of siding and a garage door was dented. A couple of cars were hit by debris and damaged. News 8 viewers also sent photos of downed trees.

Security camera footage captures a brief spin up in Byron Center. I spoke to several home owners who were out picking up debris — one gentlemen said he had to go get his lawn chairs that were blown several houses down.



Thanks to Mike Gorman who sent this video to me. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/N1XGEgaPGy — Brennan Prill ⚡︎ (@WxBrenn) April 10, 2021

Melanie Nipper lives in the home that lost a portion of its roof. She and her family discovered it when they went outside to check out the storm damage.

“We did notice somebody’s roof was in the road,” she told News 8 Saturday. “So, we went, ‘Whose roof is it?’ And we went out in back and looked. Sure enough, it was our roof.”

Her family’s truck was also damaged by debris.

There were no reports of injuries.