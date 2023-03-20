GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Weather Service is set to kick off its SKYWARN training series Tuesday in Grandville.

The event, which is free to the public, begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Grandville High School.

Registration is requested and can be done here. Ticketholders will have first access to seats before the program opens to those without tickets at 6:20 p.m.

National Weather Service meteorologists will discuss what to watch for and how to report severe weather accurately.

Storm Team 8 meteorologist Blake Harms will be in attendance, raffling off a bag of WOOD TV8 merchandise.

The event is the first of four scheduled, with the others in Battle Creek on March 25; Alma on April 15 Muskegon on April 22. The full schedule can be viewed here.