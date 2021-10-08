Non-severe funnel clouds spotted across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Non-severe funnel clouds are possible today across West Michigan and some have already been spotted.

A photo of a funnel cloud in Forest Grove. (courtesy Kaylee Mattix)

These low hanging funnels look very similar to a tornado funnel but have some key differences. Unlike a tornado funnel, these normal-thunderstorm funnels are very weak. These funnels rarely touch down, but if one does it would only do weak damage.

The reason the threat for tornadoes is low today is because of the lack of deep shear — or, in other words, deep spin — in the atmosphere.

Non-severe funnels like this typically form on very humid days, when the cloud base is low and there is a small amount of spin close to the base of the cloud. Non-severe funnels typically only last for a few minutes before they fizzle out.

If you see a funnel like this today please send it to reportit@woodtv.com with your location and the time it was spotted.