No frost in sight for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Halloween is in view and there has yet to be any October chill in West Michigan this year. Typically overnight lows will at least begin dropping into the 30s by the first or second week of the month but this year it hasn’t happened.

Cold air is starting to spill into other parts of the country. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings have been issued for several states Friday night but the cold continues to elude Michigan.

What’s even more rare is the lack of freezing temperatures for some of the major climate stations in northern Michigan. Alpena, Gaylord, Sault Ste. Marie and Traverse City have yet to see a frost and are nearing record latest this year.

In West Michigan, our first Freeze dates range from late September through the third week of October.

AVERAGE FIRST FREEZE DATES FOR STATIONS ACROSS WEST MICHIGAN:

Big Rapids: Sept. 25

Newaygo: Sept. 28

Ionia: Sept. 28

Hastings: Sept. 29

Greenville: Sept. 30

Ludington: Oct. 4

Allegan: Oct. 6

Paw Paw: Oct. 6

Battle Creek: Oct. 7

Grand Rapids: Oct. 8

Muskegon: Oct. 8

Holland: Oct. 10

Kalamazoo: Oct. 13

Grand Haven: Oct. 18

South Haven: Oct. 18

The latest freeze to ever hit Grand Rapids in a fall season was in the year 1918 when the first 32° or colder didn’t hit until Nov. 14. There have only been 12 fall seasons since the late 1800s that featured the first freeze in November.

A freeze isn’t coming any time soon. This will become our 13th year in the books where the first 32° waited all the way until November to arrive.