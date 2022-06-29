GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been exceptionally sunny and dry across West Michigan over the past two weeks and most of this Fourth of July weekend will match to fit.

FRIDAY SYSTEM

A cold front will swing through Friday, pushing up a broken line of showers and storms midday. The entire day doesn’t appear to be a wash-out. Several hours of dry and even sunny conditions are possible. Current timing shows a good chance of clearing by the evening hours.

We will let you know if the system looks to speed up or slow down as we approach its arrival on Friday.

SUNNY AND COMFORTABLE WEEKEND

An area of high pressure will dominate for Saturday and Sunday, allowing for fantastically comfortable conditions over the weekend. We do expect temperatures to be a little cooler at the lakeshore with water temperatures at Lake Michigan in the 60s and low 70s.













POSSIBLE SHOWERS MONDAY

A system looks to approach the Mitten on Monday, bringing with it a chance for rain. As of now, this is not set in stone. Only one of the two forecast models are indicating enough lift to produce showers over Michigan on the Fourth of July. This forecast model frequently brings storm systems in a little to fast.

As we approach the end of the week, the certainty for rain on Monday will become much more clear. More than likely the rain chance will end up landing on Tuesday, July 5th.

DRIER THAN AVERAGE CONTINUES

Summer typically features sunnier, quieter stretches of weather for us here in West Michigan as the polar jet stream usually recedes far to the north of us into Canada. Still, the last several weeks in West Michigan have been largely drier than usual for our region.

Along with below average precipitation, we are in the time of year with the most direct sun angle and the longest exposure to sunshine (longest daylight days). This likely has our farmers hoping for rain and our lawns looking a little brown.