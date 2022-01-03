Mid-week system to pack a wintry punch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A small but potent storm system will swing through the state mid-week, bringing snow, cold and winds gusting between 30 and 50 mph.

West Michigan will likely start seeing impacts from the storm Wednesday morning when the cold front arrives.

Tuesday will be fairly quiet with south winds of 10 to 20 mph and temperatures reaching just above freezing. Wednesday will start in the low 30s but fall into the 20s by the afternoon. Most of Wednesday will feel much colder than that as wind chills are expected to be in the single digits at times.

Along with cold, the incoming system will be strong enough to ignite the lake effect snow machine that is Lake Michigan. Expect snow to fall across all of West Michigan Wednesday as strong westerly winds push lake-generated snow well inland.

Wind chill values will likely be on either side of zero on Wednesday.

Counties west of US-131 will likely see the worst conditions during Wednesday and Thursday. At times, the snow and blowing snow could reduce visibility to near-zero.

We are expecting a half a foot of snow for many in the central Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Berrien counties by Friday.