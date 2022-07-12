GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As we approach the midpoint of summer, the severe weather count in Michigan remains exceptionally low. As of July 12, the state has seen less then half the usual amount of severe weather reports.

MICHIGAN HAS SEEN EXCEPTIONALLY LOW AMOUNTS OF SEVERE WEATHER THIS YEAR

So far this season, Michigan has seen only two tornadoes. Unfiltered reports from the Storm Prediction Center shows a total of 60 wind events reported and only 30 hail events.

Map showing number of storm reports so far this year

While 2021 was an active year for the state, four out of the last five years have been quieter than usual. Typically, Michigan receives 483 storm reports total for a given year. By this date Michigan has usually seen about 251 storm reports.

Aside from the tornado in Gaylord, Michigan this spring, the vast majority of the severe weather reports have been on the lower end of the intensity scale.

MICHIGAN THE QUIETEST FOR SEVERE WEATHER COMPARED TO SURROUNDING STATES

This is not the case for the rest of the Great Lakes. Michigan has been the quietest state by far when it comes to storm reports for 2022.

Michigan has less than half the storm reports of Wisconsin and less than a fifth the reports of Ohio.

Typically states further to the south of Michigan do feature more severe weather reports on any given year. This is partially due to a higher frequency of days with higher dew points and warmer temperatures.

Still, Michigan has a violent history in regards to severe weather. A total of 102 reports by mid-July is exceptionally low.

SMALL TORNADO CONFIRMED JULY 11

On Monday night, a storm cell dropped a small EF 0 tornado on the east side of Michigan. The tornado was on the ground for 7.5 miles weak near the Lake Fenton and Holly area. The Detroit National Weather Service office confirmed damage as being related to a “weak” EF 0 tornado estimated to have internal wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph.

In West Michigan there were reports of a few downed trees near Howard City.