Messy wintry system headed to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The days are getting a little longer, but it is still the season for snow in West Michigan. A messy system will bring rain on Wednesday, followed by accumulating snow Thursday and Thursday night. Expect sloppy conditions to undergo a harsh re-freeze, with some picking up a fresh half a foot of snow.

WEDNESDAY

The hazards will change as the storm rolls through. The biggest threat Wednesday will be for localized flooding and the chance for ice jams. Temperatures will soar into the mid- to upper 40s on Wednesday. Some may even hit 50 degrees close to the Indiana state line.

Warm temperatures alone would likely trigger snowmelt, but the flooding threat is increased due to the fact that rain is expected to develop Wednesday afternoon. Rain will accelerate the snow melting process and by Wednesday night, the threat for ice jams will be high.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain will be heavy at times Wednesday night, especially south of Grand Rapids. New rain coupled with snowmelt will cause some “modest” river rises, according to the Grand Rapids National Weather Service hydrologist on staff. Any ice chunks trying to move downstream on our local rivers and streams could easily jam. If an ice jam were to occur, rapid flash flooding could follow.

Most in West Michigan are out of reach from ice jam problems.

THURSDAY

Temperatures will tank on Thursday, causing everything that melted on Wednesday and Wednesday night to refreeze. Thursday morning will be chilly with light wintry mix streaming across parts of our viewing area.



Sleet and freezing rain accumulations are possible Thursday morning the but accumulation amounts look to be fairly low. Snow will begin to develop again Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

THURSDAY NIGHT

At least a half a foot of snow is expected with this portion of the storm, but the big question is where the swath of heaviest snow will decide to land. A stationary front set over our area means there will be a sharp divide between 1 inch snow totals and 8 inch snow totals.

Right now, it looks most likely the snow will develop and fall mostly south of Grand Rapids Thursday night into Friday morning.

The most uncertain part of this storm will be where the heaviest snow will land. In general, about 1 to 3 inches will fall around I-96 and I-196, with 3 to 7 inches expected closer to I-94.

