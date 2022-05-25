GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The weather pattern has not been great this past week with five of eight days recording measurable rain with only 26% sunshine.

Just in time for the unofficial kickoff of summer, the forecast looks mostly dry with a strong warming trend. Here’s how it will unfold.

The upper level, jetstream winds indicate a strong ridge of high pressure developing across the Great Lakes.

Here’s the weekend forecast for Southwest Michigan. Most of the showers Friday should be from Grand Rapids to Mount Pleasant and Saginaw to the south.

If you are lucky enough to begin your weekend Friday it appears dry across northern Michigan.

A partly- to mostly-cloudy sky at times will be likely Saturday.

As a warm front slides through Saturday night there will be a very small chance of a shower. Otherwise, a partly to mostly sunny forecast is expected Sunday and Memorial Day Monday.

How about those temperatures? It would seem fitting that the unofficial start to summer would have summer-like temperatures. Saturday will be the coolest with highs throughout most of the state in the 70s.

Behind the warm front, temperatures will really warm up across the state.

It will be warmer yet for Memorial Day with a dose of humidity.

The warmth continues into next week with the possibility of the first 90s.

