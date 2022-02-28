March looking likely to lean a little warmer than average

Welcome to March; a month which can be so volatile that every year we ask “will it come in like a lion? or a lamb?” Some years in Michigan, like 1998, March has brought 80s and sunshine. Others, it has dropped snow, ice, floods and rain.

This year’s March seems to be starting on a tame note. Flooding is less of a concern thanks to widespread melt in the month of February. Snow cover is minimal this year, and rivers are slowly receding. Ice cover on rivers has also begun to break, lowering the risk of ice jams for the month ahead.

March typically begins with average highs in the upper 30s and lows in the 20s. By the end of the month, high temperatures should be hitting around 50°. Last year, in 2021, our first 70° of the year was reached in March.

Snow is very possible in the month of March. Most years we at least see a few inches. If we look at the last 30 years, the average amount of snow received in March is around 7.6″. If we look at the last 10 years, only about 4.0″ of snow fell each March.

While the middle of the month may lean cool, March 2022 overall is most likely to be warmer than average for West Michigan.

Mean precipitation for the month of March is around 2.39″ for our area. Although over the last 20 years it’s landed a little wetter with totals coming in around 2.58″ each March. This March isn’t expected to be overly wet or dry compared to usual.

The first weekend of March will likely bring widespread rain, and temperatures around 50°. Although we hit 48° twice in February, we have not felt highs in the 50s in the Grand Rapids region since Christmas Day.