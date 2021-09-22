Long-duration storm drops 1-4 inches of rain on Detroit area

This May 12, 2020, photo shows a general view of the Renaissance Center, headquarters for General Motors, along the Detroit skyline from the Detroit River. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Between an inch and 4 inches of rain have fallen on the Detroit area during the latest batch of wet weather to roll through parts of Michigan and other Midwestern states.

However, the long duration of the storm between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning has allowed rainfall runoff to enter storm drains, rivers and streams more slowly. That helped the area avoid levels of flooding that submerged thousands of basements, dozens of streets and even freeways this summer.

National Weather Service meteorologist Trent Frey says heavy rain events earlier this year dumped 3 to 5 inches of rain over a few hours. He adds that most of the overnight rain occurred over about 12 hours.