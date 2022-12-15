WATCHING WINTER LIVE — The National Weather Service has an actual definition for a white Christmas: one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. Between the system currently moving into the Northeast and another snow-maker in the extended forecast, chances are on the rise for this holiday hope.

Join WGN-TV Chicago’s Chip Brewster and WOOD-TV Grand Rapids’ Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca on Watching Winter Live as they breakdown the near-term forecast and long-range outlook. The winter weather-centric livestream kicks-off at 11:45 a.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. CT within this story.

Today’s topics will include:

Snow and rain moving into the Northeast today

An update on the nation’s snowpack

Temperatures drop across the North and stay there

Multiple chances for more snow over the next 10 days from coast to coast

Increasing likelihood for white Christmas

