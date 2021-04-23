Limited rain keeps lake levels low

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Water levels on Lake Michigan have reached their seasonal low. As we enter into the period of seasonal rise, the water levels are forecast to stay well below record-breaking territory.

Over the past month, the Lake Michigan-Huron basin has had about 64% of average precipitation. Water levels are currently over a foot lower than they were at this time last year, and they have not risen or declined over the past month. It is forecast that water levels will increase by around 2 inches in the next month.

The lower-than-average precipitation has led to a decrease in the water levels. It has also led to drier than normal conditions for inland areas.

The weekly drought monitor shows all of West Michigan in either a “dry” or “moderate” drought category. This means caution should be taken when doing any sort of burning, especially on breezy days.

There are several chances for rain in the extended forecast. Showers will move across West Michigan on Saturday, and there is potential for heavier rain by the middle of the work week. The 6 to 10 day precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center suggests it will be a wetter than normal pattern for West Michigan.

Storm Team 8 will continue to monitor the impact of rain on both our water levels and drought conditions.