MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — As temperatures tanked in West Michigan, ice started forming on Lake Michigan.

Rick Vuyst captured video Monday of ice balls on the lake at Muskegon. It’s late in the season to be seeing the first ice balls, but the season has been mild up until now, preventing them from forming.

Ice balls form as slushy frazil ice collects on the surface of the lake and crashes around. As the slushy ice is rolled around by the waves, it cements together into a ball. The balls are a precursor to ice sheets on the lake.

The frigid temperatures combined with wind gusts also started encrusting lighthouses with ice. Radiant Landscapes Photography on Sunday recorded drone footage of the lighthouse at South Haven, the lake-facing side coated in long icicles formed by the spray.

Frigid air swept into West Michigan over the weekend, bringing highs into the teens. Tuesday’s high was about 8 degrees. The Arctic air was expected to stick around through the week, but temperatures should get back up toward 30 degrees on Monday.