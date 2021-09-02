Weather to cooperate for much of Labor Day weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After finishing off the month of August with a long stretch of heat and humidity, much more comfortable conditions are greeting us to begin September. Those traveling for the long holiday weekend can expect pleasant weather across the Great Lakes region with just a few chances for rain.

There will be some sunshine Friday morning, but clouds will increase throughout the day for Michigan and much of the region.

Despite the cloud cover, dry air at the surface will prevent most rain showers from making it to the ground. There could be a few sprinkles or areas of very light rain at best.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s in West Michigan Friday afternoon. It will be cooler to the north, with highs staying around 70 degrees for much of the Upper Peninsula.

Cloud cover Friday night will hold temperatures generally in the low 60s. The clouds will linger into Saturday and there will be a chance of scattered rain showers through the day. It certainly won’t be a washout, but it may be a good idea to pack rain gear for any outdoor activities.

Temperatures will reach the mid-70s for much of the Lower Peninsula and 60s for the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Michigan.

The forecast is trending drier for Sunday and Labor Day. The best chance of rain will be in the Upper Peninsula on Sunday. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out elsewhere, but it will be dry and partly sunny most of the time.

Sunday will be a little breezy and highs will be in the mid-70s. Winds will calm down by Monday, and temperatures will be in the 60s in the U.P. and 70s in the Lower Peninsula.