LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Keweenaw Peninsula has surpassed 300 inches of total snowfall for the winter with more expected, according to the Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Keweenaw County Road Commission.

According to the official snowfall total, Michigan’s northernmost county is sitting at 300.5 inches for the season so far. The last storm brought a wintery mix of ice and about 16 inches of snow.

“Any time you pass the 300-inch mark, it’s a big deal,” said Brad Barnett, the executive director of the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau. “That’s 25 feet of snow in one season. And this year, we didn’t get much thaw, so there’s still a lot of snow on the ground. It’s perfect for winter sports enthusiasts looking for spring skiing, sledding and other outdoor activities.”

According to Barnett the Keweenaw Peninsula on average receives 270 inches of snow each winter. Much of that is generated thanks to Lake Superior and the phenomenon of lake-effect snow. As cold air from Canada crosses over the warmer, open water of Lake Superior, warmth and moisture are transferred into the lowest portion of the atmosphere forming conditions that can generate two to three inches of snow per hour or more.

On average, the Keweenaw receives between 30 and 40 inches of snow in March and April.

Barnett said late-season snow brings snow chasers from across the Midwest looking to get one last ride or run before packing up for the year.

“Spring skiing and sledding, and other activities like cross country skiing and snowshoeing, are a lot of fun this time of year because the days are longer, and the temperatures are more mild. Just be sure to watch the weather and expect spring-like conditions.”

For more information on the Keweenaw’s snow conditions and snow totals, visit Keweenaw.info.