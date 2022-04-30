GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tornadoes struck Wichita, Kansas, on Friday night, leaving a path of destruction in Andover.

The storms were associated with a cold front that swept east through parts of Kansas, bringing both tornadoes and high winds.

According to radar estimates, debris from the tornado rose 21,000 feet into the air.

Approximately 1,000 buildings were in the direct path of the tornado, according to fire officials. However, the exact number of buildings damaged is unknown. The Kansas Highway Patrol is conducting a survey from the air to assess the damage.

4/29/22 Storm Reports (NOAA)

Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said in a press conference early Saturday that homes were completely blown away in some neighborhoods.

Gov. Laura Kelly declared a state of disaster emergency in the most disaster-affected areas

There were also reports of large hail in several towns around the Plains in addition to the tornadoes. According to the National Weather Service storm reports, hail the size of softballs was seen in Nebraska and Kansas.