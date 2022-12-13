GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A wintry mix is expected to develop late Wednesday especially north of Grand Rapids as a strong storm system begins moving into the area.

Areas that have the best chance of seeing light ice accumulations and hazardous driving have been placed under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Winter Weather Advisory from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for as much as an inch of snow and as much as a tenth of an inch of ice. Winds may gust as high as 35 mph.

While precipitation will technically begin to move into Michigan Wednesday morning, so much dry air is in place over our state that a good portion of the initial rain and wintry mix will likely evaporate before hitting the ground.

A second round of precipitation moves in late Wednesday. This round will have a much higher chance of making it to the surface. While many of us will see a wintry mix as it moves through, areas north of Grand Rapids will have the best setup for glaze ice to develop along with light snow.

Widespread snow doesn’t arrive until Friday and the weekend.

The morning round may not make it to the ground but a second round later in the day on Wednesday is expected to create icy conditions, especially north of Grand Rapids.

This storm system has been unleashing blizzard conditions in parts of states like Nebraska and South Dakota this week. Snow accumulation is expected to be as high as two feet in some areas with winds gusting up to 50 mph at times.

This powerful winter storm is also expected to trigger severe weather in the Deep South.

After it moves through on Wednesday and Thursday, much chillier air will be pulled into West Michigan. This will be cold enough for lake effect snow showers to develop starting Friday and lasting as late as Monday.

Next week looks to continue to trend cold with a good chance of even more snow stacking up as a few systems roll though.