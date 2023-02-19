GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Widespread snow, sleet and freezing rain developed around West Michigan Wednesday, causing slide-offs and jackknifed semis and knocking out power, particularly in the southern tier.

All winter alerts expired by Thursday morning. Despite the lack of warnings in place, most school districts have closed for Thursday due to lingering ice on roadways.

Ice coats branches in Portage on Feb. 22, 2023. (Courtesy Alex Melendez)

Iced over plants in Holland. (Courtesy Rachel Willoughby.

Iced over plants in Holland. (Courtesy Rachel Willoughby.

Taken by Todd Gonser near Marshall. (Feb. 22, 2023)

Ice coats branches in Portage on Feb. 22, 2023. (Courtesy Alex Melendez)

Snow in Spring Lake on Feb. 22, 2023. (Courtesy Kris Arends)

Ice begins to form in the Kalamazoo area amid a winter storm on Feb. 22, 2023.

Ice forms in the Kalamazoo area amid a winter storm on Feb. 22, 2023.

An iced over car is parked in a lot along the US-131 corridor in the Plainwell area. (Feb. 22, 2023)

A jackknifed semi-truck on I-96 west of the East Beltline in Grand Rapids Township on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

An icy parking lot along the US-131 corridor in the Plainwell area. (Feb. 22, 2023)

A photo of ice taken in Hamilton Wednesday morning. (Courtesy Sue Hoogeveen)

Taken by Mike Gallagher in Byron Center. (Feb. 22, 2023)

Taken by Todd Gonser near Marshall. (Feb. 22, 2023)

Taken by Todd Gonser near Marshall. (Feb. 22, 2023)

Ice on an antenna wire, courtesy of Mary Cooper. (Feb. 22, 2023)

A sheet of ice on a window in Bryon Center on Feb. 22, 2023. (Courtesy Alex Smith)

A sheet of ice that remained when the car window was put down on Feb. 22, 2023. (Courtesy Jeri Kelley)

Ice coats a parking meter in Kalamazoo on Feb. 22, 2023.

Ice coats a tree in Kalamazoo on Feb. 22, 2023.

Ice coats a street sign in Kalamazoo on Feb. 22, 2023.

Ice coats a railing in Kalamazoo on Feb. 22, 2023.

Dozens of reports came pouring in Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. Areas near and around I-96 saw well over an inch of sleet. A light dusting of snow was recorded within Kent County, but it was minimal compared to further north. Pockets well above a foot were estimated by radar. South of I-96 and toward the lakeshore saw a bit more freezing rain. Portage saw nearly half an inch of freezing rain leading to widespread power outages in the area.

Travel was expected to remain challenging into late Thursday morning and early afternoon hours as crews work to treat roads. Normal travel times were expected by late Thursday and Friday morning.

Travel will be challenging for the first half of Thursday.

Power outages remain a huge concern Thursday, with about 200,000 Consumers Energy customers affected, most of those in southern Michigan counties like Kalamazoo and Jackson.

Hour-by-hour sustained winds for Thursday.

There is one silver lining to Thursday: high temperatures. Most of the area will manage to reach the upper 30s and low 40s allowing treatment on roads to work a bit faster.

Thursday high temperatures.

A flash freeze is expected Thursday night as temperatures fall to the mid-teens. Friday conditions will improve considerably, but it will be chilly.