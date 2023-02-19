GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Widespread snow, sleet and freezing rain developed around West Michigan Wednesday, causing slide-offs and jackknifed semis and knocking out power, particularly in the southern tier.
Luckily, the Ice Storm Warning and the Winter Storm Warning south of I-96 expired at 4:00 a.m. Thursday. Newaygo, Oceana, Mecosta, and Isabella Counties remain in a Winter Storm Warning through 1:00 p.m. Thursday.
Despite the lack of warnings in place, most school districts have closed for Thursday due to lingering ice on roadways.
Dozens of reports came pouring in Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. Areas near and around I-96 saw well over an inch of sleet. A light dusting of snow was recorded within Kent County, but it was minimal compared to further north. Pockets well above a foot were estimated by radar. South of I-96 and towards the lakeshore saw a bit more freezing rain. Portage saw nearly 0.5″ of freezing rain leading to widespread power outages in the area.
Travel is expected to remain challenging into the late morning and early afternoon hours as crews work to treat roads. By late Thursday and Friday morning, normal travel times are expected.
Power outages remain a huge concern Thursday as well. According to the Consumers Energy outage map, more than 3,000 outages have been reported impacting more than 190,000 customers. More outages are possible through Thursday as winds will continue to gust into the 40 mph range at times.
There is one silver lining to Thursday: high temperatures. Most of the area will manage to reach the upper 30s and low 40s allowing treatment on roads to work a bit faster.
A flash freeze is expected Thursday night after the warm-up with winds gusting to near 45 mph at times. Friday conditions will improve considerably, but it will be chilly!
You can send your photos of the ice and snow to ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include where and when the photo was taken.