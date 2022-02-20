Ice jam, snowmelt cause flooding in parts of West Michigan

In Kent County, a few homes along the Rogue River were surrounded by water due to melting ice and snow.

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An ice jam along the Grand River caused minor flooding Sunday in Robinson Township.

Ottawa County Emergency Manager Lou Hunt said the ice jam located near the M-231 bridge on the Grand River abruptly moved west late Sunday afternoon.

He said the ice jam’s movement caused temporary relief for the flooded areas of Robinson Township.

“It will build again, then release, and potentially on and on down the river,” Hunt said.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the area through Monday evening.

Lynn Gebott, who lives along the Rogue River near where it flows into the Grand River, speaking with News 8’s Jacqueline Francis about the flooding.

Riverside Park in Robinson Township. An ice jam along the Grand River caused minor flooding Sunday in Robinson Township. (Courtesy Eugene Taylor)

Lynn Gebott, who lives along the Rogue River near where it flows into the Grand River, said this happens every year.

“This is nothing,” Gebott said about the five inches of water surrounding her home. “As long as we can park right up there and use our waders to get in and out, we’re happy.”

Fortunately, no water had seeped into the house.

“That’s why we’re up so high and we have just a crawl space with nothing in it,” Gebott said.

A flood warning has been issued for the Grand River near Comstock Park through Wednesday morning.