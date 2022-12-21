FILE – Someone trying to uncover their car following a blizzard in 1978.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to move into West Michigan late Thursday.

Widespread 10 to 20 inches of snow west of US-131 and winds frequently gusting to 45 mph will make travel incredibly difficult if not impossible.

Blizzard Warnings have been issued for Allegan, Barry, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren, Berrien, and Cass Counties.

This is the first widespread blizzard warning West Michigan has seen since 2011 when the Groundhog Day blizzard hit. In February of 2019, a few counties saw blizzard warnings.

The storm that is approaching Michigan this week is expected to at least rival the Groundhog Day blizzard, if not surpass it. There is more snow forecast with this system, and stronger winds.

Rapidly worsening conditions

Wind chills near zero Friday through Sunday

10-20″ of snow west of US-131

Widespread blowing and drifting of snow

Frequently near-zero visibilities

CONDITIONS WILL STEADILY DETERIORATE

Blizzard warnings begin at 4 p.m. Thursday. Any travel is advised to be wrapped up before then.

The storm is expected to undergo rapid intensification called “bomb cyclogenesis” from Thursday night to Friday night. This means conditions will get progressively and steadily worse with every hour that goes by.

Snow and wind will ramp up, and stay up through at least 7 p.m. Saturday. Although 10 to 20 inches of snow is expected to fall in blizzard warning areas, it will likely be incredibly hard to get an accurate snowfall measurement due to blowing and drifting snow. Snow drifts may become several feet high.

ARCTIC AIR AND POWER OUTAGES

Power outages are possible, especially near the lakeshore Thursday night through Saturday evening. Winds may gust as strong as 60 mph.

Inland areas are expected to see winds gusting from 35 to 55 mph. Sporadic power outages are possible. Difficult conditions will slow line crews. Arctic air will tank temperatures Friday into the teens with wind chills near zero for most of Friday through Sunday. Anyone that loses power will be at risk of having it stay out for longer than usual and lose heat from their homes faster than usual.

Feels like temperatures will likely fall below zero Friday.

Along with the blizzard warning, counties further inland from Lake Michigan are under a winter storm warning. This will go into effect starting Thursday evening until early Saturday morning for Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Mecosta and Montcalm Counties. Conditions will still be hazardous to dangerous with frequently low visibilities, Arctic air, and dangerous roads. Six to 10 inches of snow is expected for these areas.

Highs winds may lead to power outages.

The conditions could lead to power outages in the area. Consumers Energy says it will have an ample number of crew works restoring power. It is encouraging people to prepare by unplugging sensitive electronics and making sure you have an emergency kit ready.

If you lose power, there are several warming stations open in West Michigan. Call 211 to find out where the nearest warming station is in your area.