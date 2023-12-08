GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Does he have a crystal ball that tells him if schools will close? Does he travel back from the future to warn everyone? Or is he just one of the best meteorologists around?

Storm Team 8 meteorologist Blake Harms has built a following from students over the years due to his incredibly accurate School Closing Predictions.

It started back when Blake was just an eighth grader. His peers knew he was a weather fanatic and would ask him how likely they were to get a snow day.

“It would just be a word of mouth, here and there, yes or no, sort of deal,” Blake said. “That was when Twitter was really becoming popular, so my freshman year of high school ended up being our second snowiest winter ever: 2013-14. We had, I think, seven or eight snow days that year so that really helped me use Twitter as a platform to propel it, same with Instagram, and then it kind of grew a little bit more each year.”

Now in his 11th year of making predictions, Blake said he has a pretty good track record when it comes to his predictions and students from around the area tune in every time there is a chance for some heavy snow.

But how does he do it? What goes into his predictions?

To start, you have to understand Blake’s methodology. Each prediction works on a 1-5 number scale: 1 being little chance for schools to close down and 5 that you can all but ensure your day off is happening.

How Blake comes up with his predictions is another story. He takes into account the meteorological factors, like the forecast, but also some sociological factors as well.

“If people are talking about it all week that there’s a chance for a snow day Friday, just the fact that people are talking about it tends to make it go up,” he said. “I can’t explain it, I can’t quantify it. But typically in situations like that it helps to lead to a greater chance.”

So there you have it. Blake’s incredible ability to predict school closing chances in West Michigan is more so his experience as a meteorologist and his connection with the surrounding community. It’s one of his favorite parts of the job.

“It’s just been a really unique way to connect with a different audience and provide something that they look forward to,” Blake said. “Obviously everyone loves snow days. So to be able to provide them with that, especially on a day where there’s a high chance for a snow day, that part has been really fun.”

You can keep up with Blake’s School Closing Predictions by clicking here.