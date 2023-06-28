GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After very low rainfall throughout the month of June, an active pattern is working to settle in just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

Showers are set to return Thursday with lingering rain chances into the weekend. Luckily, no day will be a washout.

A warm front will set up to our south and slide through Friday, bringing a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Storms are not expected to be severe in West Michigan, but if you are traveling south you may run into a few, as Slight (level 2 of 5) and Marginal (level 1 of 5) risks are in place.

Saturday and Sunday have a better chance for isolated and scattered showers, primarily south of Grand Rapids. Some areas may stay dry altogether.

Rain totals do not look overly impressive this weekend, unless you are heading south. When all is said and done, much of the area will see a trace to a half inch. Rain totals may be higher with thunderstorms.

Several cities have firework shows scheduled for Saturday evening, including Grand Rapids. Most rain chances will be light and brief. A significant delay or cancellation is not expected.

STAYING WARM

Though isolated rain chances may put a damper on plans, temperatures will remain warm. Expect highs a few degrees above normal in the mid to upper 80s.

DRY FOURTH OF JULY

Significant rain looks to wrap up by Sunday evening. The Fourth of July holiday itself (Tuesday) looks to be mostly dry and hot. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Temperatures are expected to stay above normal through the second week of July.