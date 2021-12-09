High winds expected Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A powerful storm system will move through West Michigan on Saturday and the biggest hazard it will generate is wind.

Winds will be strong enough to cause scattered power outages and 7 to 12 foot waves on the shore of Lake Michigan.

A high wind watch has been issued for Saturday for almost all of West Michigan for winds to prepare for Saturday’s storm. Sustained winds are expected to be between 25 to 35 mph with frequent gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph.

Projected wind gusts Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s system will also bring a sharp temperature drop capable of transitioning rain to snow. Expect Saturday to start near 50, falling to the low 30s by the evening. Rain is expected early with the mild temperatures overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

By the early afternoon, wind will change directions, pulling in much colder air. Expect almost a 20 degree temperature drop with light blowing snow developing. Areas could get icy, especially over bridges and overpasses.

Winds will settle some on Sunday, with lingering breezy conditions. Highs on Sunday will be able to rebound to the mid 40s with sunshine.

A big warm-up will arrive the following week with highs in the 40s, 50s and potentially even low 60s by Thursday.