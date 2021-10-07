Here’s how late in the year we can see an 80-degree day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOO) — October has felt more like September so far in West Michigan, with even warmer weather on the way this coming week.

Lows are typically in the 40s this time of year, with most locations seeing their first freeze in the first three weeks of October. This year, the freeze will be very late. Lows have yet to even dip into the 30s in Grand Rapids this season, with our next week of nights landing in the 50s and 60s.

Our average highs are typically in the mid-60s this time of year, but its so warm this week that our lows will be landing closer to there than our highs.

Highs this week will also be very mild. Sunday and Monday will be warm enough to reach 80° for some spots. Highs in the 80s aren’t impossible, but becoming statistically less likely this month.

Here are the latest 80°s ever recorded for each city. Records date back to the late 1800s for locations like Grand Rapids.

The warmer than average lean is expected to last through the entire month of October, with no major chill in expected in the weeks ahead.