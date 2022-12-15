GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Santa Claus will be bringing more than just presents to the Midwest this week!

Air straight out of the Arctic is expected to spill deep into the nation, dropping temperatures much below average.

FIRST ROUND OF SNOW FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY

Starting this Friday, snow will begin stacking up for parts of West Michigan. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for 4 inches to 8 inches of snow in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Newaygo counties through Saturday at 7 a.m.

Wind out of the south and southwest will help to channel the snow close to the lakeshore for Thursday night through Friday afternoon. The wind begins to change Friday evening, right during rush hour. This will likely help carry heavy lake effect snow bands much further inland, dropping snow on everyone in West Michigan.

Snow showers will likely pick up in intensity Friday night and last through Saturday for everyone in West Michigan. Everyone should see at least two inches of accumulation.

Snowfall from Thursday night through Sunday night

ARCTIC AIR ARRIVES NEXT WEEK

It is looking increasingly likely Arctic air will spill into the Midwest by the middle of next week, right in time for Christmas.

Arctic air intrusion looking likely next week.

High temperatures in West Michigan will likely land in the low 20s the week before Christmas. Not only will this chilly air allow the snow that falls this weekend to be maintained, it will also allow for more storm system snow and potentially more lake effect.

We will likely be spared below zero temperatures in Michigan, thanks to Lake Michigan. Arctic air spilling into the Midwest will drop some locations a good 30 degrees below average. Here is a look at one forecast for temperature the morning of Friday, Dec. 23 and the departure from average temperatures.

Stay with Storm Team 8 for the updated forecast and specifics on how cold it will be and how much snow will fall leading up to Christmas Day and the New Year.