GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A slow-moving system brought scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, resulting in heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.

There was a Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday in parts of Southern Lower Michigan, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Before 4:30 p.m., a strong storm pushed through Kent County, dumping heavy rain in Byron Center and flooding the streets.

In just one hour, more than one inch of rain fell in southern Allegan county.

Viewers in Walker and Wabasis Lake also reported pea-sized hail.

According to the Consumer’s Energy power outage map, 4,318 were without power across the state as of 7:40 p.m. Saturday. The following West Michigan counties have more than 100 outages:

• Kent: 1,057

• Montcalm: 1,037

• Ottawa: 155

Showers will likely continue overnight into Sunday morning. A storm or two is possible, but the severe threat is minimal.