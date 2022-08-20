GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A slow-moving system brought scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, resulting in heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.
There was a Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday in parts of Southern Lower Michigan, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Before 4:30 p.m., a strong storm pushed through Kent County, dumping heavy rain in Byron Center and flooding the streets.
In just one hour, more than one inch of rain fell in southern Allegan county.
Here is a time lapse of a storm moving right into downtown Grand Rapids. Nothing severe. It is possible to see some lightning and an isolated gust of wind with this storm as it moves through. #miwx #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/F3CH0uUCu2— Brennan Prill (@WxBrenn) August 20, 2022
AVOID THE AREA: Street flooding on 68th St. and Division in Byron Center. pic.twitter.com/4IV5mvUnZP— WOOD TV8 (@WOODTV) August 20, 2022
Low shelf coming into Byron Center. ⛈ pic.twitter.com/JoC5CwIbL3— Ellen Bacca (@ellenbacca) August 20, 2022
Viewers in Walker and Wabasis Lake also reported pea-sized hail.
According to the Consumer’s Energy power outage map, 4,318 were without power across the state as of 7:40 p.m. Saturday. The following West Michigan counties have more than 100 outages:
• Kent: 1,057
• Montcalm: 1,037
• Ottawa: 155
Showers will likely continue overnight into Sunday morning. A storm or two is possible, but the severe threat is minimal.