GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite spring beginning over a week ago, winter has stuck around in West Michigan. That all changes Friday.

Active weather returns Thursday evening. A warm front begins to approach from the south, pulling in ample moisture for scattered showers. Rain will become heavy overnight with the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder.

On and off showers continue for much of Friday morning and afternoon. Some areas may see a few dry hours. As the warm front finally moves over the area, temperatures skyrocket to near 60 for highs. It will be windy with a strong southwest wind at 10-20 mph and gusts near 40 mph.

As a cold front catches up later in the evening, a few strong to severe thunderstorms are likely. While the central plains will see the worst of storms, portions of West Michigan may see the outliers. The area is currently under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. The greatest threat will be hail and damaging wind, but isolated tornadoes cannot be fully ruled out. If you are traveling west for spring break Friday, you will likely run into delays.

By Saturday, the cooler air will arrive. A few light snow showers may wrap around the system. Any snow will melt quickly. Temperatures will rise into the low 40s for highs. Above-normal high temperatures will return by the middle of next week.