GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Heavy rain, gusty winds and a few strong to severe thunderstorms are all on the table in West Michigan Friday.

A warm front will approach from the south late Thursday, pulling in ample moisture for scattered showers. Rain will become heavy overnight with the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder. The morning commute Friday will likely feature tricky travel, with heavy rain creating ponding on area roadways.

Once the heavy rain tapers off mid-morning Friday, we’ll be left with on-and-off showers for much of Friday morning and afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times. Temperatures skyrocket to near 60 by late afternoon and early evening. It will be windy with a strong southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph and gusts near 40 mph.

The first round of strong to severe storms may pop as early as 5 p.m. with the primary threat being larger hail or damaging winds. Even if these storms don’t do damage, they will bring another dose of soaking rain.

Late Friday evening, a cold front will approach West Michigan bringing a second chance for heavy downpours and even strong to severe storms. Out of our entire viewing area, spots west and south of Grand Rapids would be the most likely to see a storm produce damage. For Michigan, the greatest threats will be hail and damaging wind, but isolated tornadoes cannot be fully ruled out. Most of us will pick up more rain than anything.

Spring break travelers heading west or passing through Chicago’s airports Friday afternoon and evening should prepare for the possibility of severe weather. Most of the Mississippi River Valley is highly likely to see strong to severe storms through Friday. Please use increased caution if traveling and be sure weather alerts are enabled on your phone. The threat for tornadoes is highest over eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

While not everyone in West Michigan will see severe weather, all of West Michigan will see heavy rain. Most locations near and north of I-96 will likely see an inch of rain or more, with a bit less expected south, on the order of a half inch to inch. Localized flooding is possible.

In the wake of a cold front, colder air will rush in by early Saturday. Light snow showers will be possible with winds gusting in the 35 to 45 mph range. Temperatures will be held to daytime highs in the low 40s but will feel like the 20s. Above-normal high temperatures will return by the middle of next week.