KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Heavy rain prompted flooding and a brief flood warning for central Kalamazoo County Sunday.

A line of nearly stationary rain developed shortly after 2 p.m. along I-94 in Kalamazoo county. Radar estimates showed more than 2 inches of rain fell between Kalamazoo and Portage in less than two hours. This prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Warning shortly after 3:30 p.m. The warning was canceled shortly after 5 p.m.

Street flooding stranded several vehicles and prompted the closure of S. Westnedge Ave. in front of Crossroads Mall. The road was back open by 5 p.m. Portage police told News 8 the public was not in any danger, although a few cars that tried to drive through floodwaters got stuck and had to be towed.

Rain showers will gradually come to an end through Sunday evening and dry weather is expected through the week.