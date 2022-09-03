Flooding on Valley Vista Drive SE and Bowes Road in Lowell (Courtesy: Lauri Strauss)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some areas in West Michigan received over an inch of rain within an hour as a result of a front dropping south Saturday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., Storm Track Live showed strong thunderstorms moving at 20 mph near Lowell.

A Special Weather Statement was issued by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids highlighting the possibility of small hail, torrential rain, and cloud to ground lightning.

There was flooding on Valley Vista Drive SE and Bowes Road in Lowell after heavy rains pushed through.

M-21 just west of Lowell was also experiencing moderate flooding.

Here are the latest rainfall reports from the National Weather Service.

BARRY COUNTY

• Irving: 2.47″

IONIA COUNTY

• Saranac: 2.18″

• Woodbury: 1.99″

• Belding: 1.64″

• Ionia: 1.25″

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

• Cooper: 1.12″

KENT COUNTY

• Lowell: 2.20″

• Cedar Springs: 1.41″

MONTCALM COUNTY

• Langston 1.44″

• Cedar Lake: 1.02″

There is a Flood Advisory in effect for northern Barry County until Sunday morning. There has been 2 to 4 inches of rain in this area, according to radar estimates. Take extra caution when traveling on roadways due to minor flooding in the advisory area.