GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is having a hot Memorial Day, so of course we seek out our beautiful Great Lakes to cool off.

Before you head to the beach, here are some things to keep in mind.

Beach Hazards Statements are in place through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. In Mason, Oceana, and Muskegon counties hazardous swimming conditions are expected due to large waves between 3 to 5 feet including strong currents.

In addition to that, the water is cold and there’s the potential for cold water shock. It can be difficult and dangerous to swim in water that is in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Beach goers should pay close attention to the color flags that are flying. Swimming is prohibited under red flags, caution is advised under yellow flags, and swimming is allowed under green flags.

Do not try to swim against a rip current if you’re caught in one. Experts say you should remain calm and assess which way the current pulls you, then swim parallel to the current’s flow until you break free.

South Haven Beach Memorial Day afternoon (5/30/22)

Grand Haven Beach Memorial Day afternoon (5/30/22)

For a week now, Storm Team 8 has been tracking the beautiful weather, and using the latest technology to keep you informed about the latest water temperatures, wind speeds, and wave heights along the lakeshore.

Stay safe West Michigan!