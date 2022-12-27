GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Enough snow has fallen this winter season that 2022 will now go down as the third snowiest start to winter on record.

Most of the snow fell during three big storms; one in November and two in December. The Christmas week blizzard alone dropped a full 24.5 inches on Grand Rapids! In total, Grand Rapids now stands at 67.6 inches of snow as of Dec. 27.

There are only two other years that outpaced 2022 in the amount of snow delivered by the end of December. The year 2000 is the snowiest start to a winter season on record (through the end of December) with a whopping 82.3 inches received. 1951 saw 77.2 inches of snow by Dec. 31, placing it in second.

It is unlikely 2022 will be able to climb any further than “third snowiest.” A warming trend means any incoming precipitation between now and the end of the calendar year will be rain. Still, as of Dec. 27, national rankings have Grand Rapids as the second snowiest city in America for cities with populations over 100,000.

NOT EVERYONE HAS SEEN A TON OF SNOW

Generally speaking, Grand Rapids has seen more snow than many of the other larger cities in West Michigan.

While snow has technically been reported at the Grand Rapids observation station around 18 times this winter, most of the snow received is due to three big events. These three big events all had a bullseye on Grand Rapids.

Muskegon has been consistently short-changed this season, as well as in previous years. Even during the big lake effect snows, the bands of heaviest precipitation seem to miss Muskegon just to the south, funneling more snow into Ottawa County than Muskegon County.

Muskegon saw average snowfall for November, with much less snow compared to average for December. January is usually the month Muskegon sees the the most snow.

Kalamazoo cashed in on the November snow but December has been less impactful, even with an official blizzard under the city’s belt.

Grand Rapids saw the second snowiest November on record and the fifth snowiest December on record.

More snow has already fallen in Grand Rapids this season than the entire winters of 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. If near-average snow falls for the rest of this season, Grand Rapids will have triple-digit totals for the first time since the harsh winter of 2013-2014, when 116 inches fell.