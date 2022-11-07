A total lunar eclipse is seen during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, Calif. May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The last total lunar eclipse until 2025 will be visible in West Michigan early Tuesday morning.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes into the path of Earth’s shadow. This will give the moon a reddish tint, which is sometimes referred to as a blood moon. Since a full moon in November is called a beaver moon, it is being referred to as a beaver blood moon.

The eclipse will be visible across North America, among other places.

The partial eclipse will begin at 4:09 a.m. The total eclipse will be visible from 5:17 a.m. until 6:42 a.m.

Storm Team 8 meteorologists are forecasting a few high clouds, especially south of Grand Rapids, but most in West Michigan should be able to get a view of the full eclipse.

Unlike a solar eclipse, no special viewing equipment or glasses are required to safely watch the lunar eclipse.

The next total lunar eclipse will be March 14, 2025.