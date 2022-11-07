GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The last total lunar eclipse until 2025 will be visible in West Michigan early Tuesday morning.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes into the path of Earth’s shadow. This will give the moon a reddish tint, which is sometimes referred to as a blood moon. Since a full moon in November is called a beaver moon, it is being referred to as a beaver blood moon.
The eclipse will be visible across North America, among other places.
The partial eclipse will begin at 4:09 a.m. The total eclipse will be visible from 5:17 a.m. until 6:42 a.m.
Storm Team 8 meteorologists are forecasting a few high clouds, especially south of Grand Rapids, but most in West Michigan should be able to get a view of the full eclipse.
Unlike a solar eclipse, no special viewing equipment or glasses are required to safely watch the lunar eclipse.
The next total lunar eclipse will be March 14, 2025.