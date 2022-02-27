Flood waters expected to recede near Comstock Park this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After receiving heavy rain and warmer temperatures back on February 16 and 17, causing ice jams and river levels to rise, flood waters are forecast to drop this week.

The National Weather Service warned of minor flooding along the Grand River near Comstock Park last week.



Logan Breuker captured drone images of flooding occurring at Riverside Park, near the LMCU Ballpark and at the Jupiter Street Bridge near Plainfield Sunday afternoon.













River flooding at Riverside Park (Courtesy: Logan Breuker)

A flood warning remains in effect for this area until late Wednesday morning. The river’s stage was at 13.2 feet Saturday afternoon according to the Grand Rapids weather office, and is slowly falling.

According to Storm Team 8, there is no significant precipitation in the forecast for the next couple of days. This will allow river levels to slowly decline around the area.

Remember ‘Turn around, don’t drown’. It’s dangerous to drive or walk through floodwaters. Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most cars causing loss of control and possible stalling. Many cars will float in a foot of water.