GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Trick-or-treaters across West Michigan should prepare to grab a jacket before heading out Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue to cool over the weekend with highs falling to around 40 degrees by Halloween. This will likely be the coldest Halloween in recent years.

The current record for coldest high temperature on Halloween sits at 32 degrees, recorded in 1917.

The cool temperatures aren’t the only spooky thing to watch for. There is a chance for showers and a few snowflakes.

As of now, models are indicating a light wintry mix becoming possible in the evening and overnight hours, especially toward the lakeshore. Though a few flakes may be flying for the first time this season, little to no accumulation is expected.

Despite the weather putting a damper on Halloween plans, the snow is right on time. On average, Grand Rapids sees the first trace of snow on Oct. 26.

Cooler air will be settling in for the first week of November.

A deep trough will develop over the Great Lakes region pulling in cooler and drier air.