First big snow storm hits the U.S. Rockies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s the first of the year! A major snow system is hitting the northern Rockies, bringing with it icy temps, 45 mph winds and as much as a foot and a half of snow!

This snow event will be heaviest Tuesday for Utah, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado. The higher elevations will see the biggest accumulations. Snow has already begun falling in the Northern Rockies. This webcam from Yellowstone National Park shows a fresh coating of new snow.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday some of the highest snowfall totals reported were from Dayton, Wyoming at 12″. The mountains outside of Rapid City South Dakota have picked up 6″ of new snow. You can see more snow reports using this interactive website.

Coupled with the snow are below freezing temperatures in the teens and 20s, along with wind gusts as high as 45 mph, making this the first major snow storm of the season for the nation.

As for West Michigan, it’s not too early for us to see significant snow. In fact on Oct. 12, 2006 several inches of snow fell across our area, making it the earliest significant snowfall ever recorded.



There are no signs of accumulating snow through the end of October for West Michigan, although we could squeak out some flurries or a rain/snow mix the last week of the month. Last year our first inch of snow fell on Christmas Eve. We haven’t seen more than an inch of snow fall since this past February.