GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Parts of West Michigan and Northern Michigan are under a Fire Weather Watch from Friday morning through Friday evening.

Dry conditions, low relative humidity, warm temperatures, and gusty winds could lead to fast-spreading wildfires.

According to the Burn Permits Management System, there are burn restrictions in effect for our northern counties.

Some counties prohibit the burning of leaves and debris as well as burn barrels and other types of open burning.

The chances of rain are only slight over the next eight days according to Storm Team 8.

April's wet & cool will be replaced with warm & dry this wknd into next week.



Fire threat will be elevated for a while. #wmiwx #miwx #news pic.twitter.com/wqSMmP0uYK — Matt Kirkwood (@matthewkirkwood) May 6, 2022

Temperatures are expected to rise into the 70’s for the beginning of next week and then reach the low 80’s by Friday.

It is recommended that residents regularly check the DNR website to see when restrictions are being placed or lifted.